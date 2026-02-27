First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 255,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,362. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 135,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 184.2% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,861,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,703 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.8% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 393,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 204,583 shares during the period.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

