Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $206.36 and last traded at $206.36, with a volume of 8190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.2620.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDRBF. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDRBF
Bombardier Price Performance
Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.
The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.
