Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Short Interest Update

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,551 shares, a growth of 324.2% from the January 29th total of 5,552 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIDI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.61. 24,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,523. Vident International Equity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127,084 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures. VIDI was launched on Oct 29, 2013 and is managed by Vident.

