Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Critical Comparison

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vertiv and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 1 2 19 1 2.87 Nutanix 0 7 11 0 2.61

Vertiv presently has a consensus target price of $230.28, indicating a potential downside of 9.43%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $62.43, indicating a potential upside of 63.08%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Vertiv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

89.9% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vertiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vertiv and Nutanix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $10.23 billion 9.51 $1.33 billion $3.41 74.56 Nutanix $2.62 billion 3.95 $188.37 million $0.92 41.61

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vertiv has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 13.03% 49.55% 15.30% Nutanix 9.95% -39.30% 8.40%

Summary

Vertiv beats Nutanix on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and digital critical infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves cloud services, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, education, government, social media, and retail industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

