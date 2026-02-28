United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.55. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

United National Bank Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

About United National Bank

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes. It also offers mortgage, construction, business, personal, automobile, home improvement, agricultural, and installment loans; and online and mobile banking services. The company is based in Cairo, Georgia.

