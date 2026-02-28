BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 607.80 and last traded at GBX 603.70. 201,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 218,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601.

BlackRock Greater Europe Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £559.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 591.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 585.10.

About BlackRock Greater Europe

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.