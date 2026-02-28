Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI) Short Interest Update

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 147 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the January 29th total of 54 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SSFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.76. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,113. Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.2888 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Free Report)

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (SSFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses a proprietary model to allocate exposure to fixed income sectors. SSFI was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.