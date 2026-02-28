Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.89. 510,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 1.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) is a Canadian licensed producer of medical and consumer cannabis products. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, the company operates large-scale indoor and greenhouse facilities designed to produce consistent, high-quality cannabis flower and derivative products. Aurora’s operations span cultivation, processing and distribution, with an emphasis on leveraging advanced technologies and proprietary genetics to meet diverse patient and adult-use consumer needs.

The company’s product portfolio includes dried flower, cannabis oils, softgel capsules, vaporizable extracts and pre-rolled offerings.

