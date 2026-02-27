Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.6715 and last traded at $0.7085. Approximately 27,602,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 76,524,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVLT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

In related news, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,411.67. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,762,423 shares of company stock worth $31,515,922. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Datavault AI by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

