Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 905,584 shares, a growth of 227.2% from the January 29th total of 276,740 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SCHY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 964,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,906. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility. SCHY was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

