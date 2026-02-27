Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.74 and last traded at $66.6040, with a volume of 93725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

Positive Sentiment: Amdocs announced a multi‑year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to combine Amdocs’ aOS agentic operating system with AWS AI and cloud capabilities to drive telecom modernization — a material commercial & product endorsement that supports future revenue growth. MWC 2026: Amdocs and AWS Announce Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate AI-Driven Telecom Modernization

Amdocs announced a multi‑year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to combine Amdocs’ aOS agentic operating system with AWS AI and cloud capabilities to drive telecom modernization — a material commercial & product endorsement that supports future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Amdocs announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver AI‑accelerated application modernization (Amdocs Agentic Services + Microsoft AI), which can expand enterprise services and upsell opportunities. MWC 2026: Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring AI-Accelerated Application Modernization to Enterprises

Amdocs announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver AI‑accelerated application modernization (Amdocs Agentic Services + Microsoft AI), which can expand enterprise services and upsell opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Amdocs partnered with Google Cloud to combine Gemini Enterprise CX with Amdocs’ Cognitive Core to create an agentic telco contact center — another strategic cloud/A.I. endorsement that could help win telco transformation deals. MWC 2026: Amdocs Collaborates with Google Cloud to Accelerate AI Adoption and Power the Agentic Telco Contact Center

Amdocs partnered with Google Cloud to combine Gemini Enterprise CX with Amdocs’ Cognitive Core to create an agentic telco contact center — another strategic cloud/A.I. endorsement that could help win telco transformation deals. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (including FY2026/FY2027/FY2028 upgrades and several quarterly raises), which supports a more constructive earnings outlook and could underpin valuation. See Zacks coverage for context. Amdocs (DOX) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

Zacks Research raised multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (including FY2026/FY2027/FY2028 upgrades and several quarterly raises), which supports a more constructive earnings outlook and could underpin valuation. See Zacks coverage for context. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest notices show zero reported short interest and anomalous “NaN” increases across several February reporting dates — this appears to be a data/reporting issue and implies no visible short‑squeeze pressure at present.

Published short‑interest notices show zero reported short interest and anomalous “NaN” increases across several February reporting dates — this appears to be a data/reporting issue and implies no visible short‑squeeze pressure at present. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate from $1.60 to $1.50 in the same round of updates — a modest near‑term earnings downgrade that could temper sentiment around the next quarter.

Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate from $1.60 to $1.50 in the same round of updates — a modest near‑term earnings downgrade that could temper sentiment around the next quarter. Negative Sentiment: Technically, the share price is below both the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages noted in recent quotes, which can invite short‑term selling/ profit‑taking even amid positive fundamental headlines.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 94.5% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Amdocs by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

