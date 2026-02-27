Short Interest in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Declines By 61.0%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,929 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 29th total of 28,008 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITDD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF by 7,953.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITDD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,238. iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2040 ITDD was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

