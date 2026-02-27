Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 102,137,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 46,678,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Positive Sentiment: Starwood partnership to convert mining sites into AI-ready data centers — a potential long-term revenue pivot from volatile Bitcoin mining toward stable, high‑demand AI/HPC hosting capacity (targeting ~1–2.5 GW). This strategic move is the main bullish catalyst investors are seizing on. MARA’s AI Data Center Pivot

Starwood partnership to convert mining sites into AI-ready data centers — a potential long-term revenue pivot from volatile Bitcoin mining toward stable, high‑demand AI/HPC hosting capacity (targeting ~1–2.5 GW). This strategic move is the main bullish catalyst investors are seizing on. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets report shares jumped after the AI infrastructure venture; investors appear to be rotating valuation from crypto‑exposure toward asset-backed AI infrastructure upside. MARA Shares Rise After AI Deal

Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets report shares jumped after the AI infrastructure venture; investors appear to be rotating valuation from crypto‑exposure toward asset-backed AI infrastructure upside. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — about 346,617 call options traded (≈36% above typical call volume). Heavy call buying is a near‑term bullish sign that traders are positioning for further upside or an event-driven move.

Unusual options activity — about 346,617 call options traded (≈36% above typical call volume). Heavy call buying is a near‑term bullish sign that traders are positioning for further upside or an event-driven move. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Overweight rating but cut its price target from $21 to $11 — implies still-positive analyst view but reduced upside expectations and more conservative near‑term valuation. Cantor Fitzgerald PT Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Overweight rating but cut its price target from $21 to $11 — implies still-positive analyst view but reduced upside expectations and more conservative near‑term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Neutral rating — suggests some analyst caution remains despite corporate pivots. HC Wainwright Rating

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Neutral rating — suggests some analyst caution remains despite corporate pivots. Negative Sentiment: Severe Q4 earnings and revenue miss — reported ($4.52) EPS vs. consensus (~($0.23)) and revenue below estimates (~$202M vs. ~$251M). The loss was driven largely by non‑cash bitcoin fair‑value adjustments but creates headline risk and weak near‑term EPS guidance. Q4 Results

Severe Q4 earnings and revenue miss — reported ($4.52) EPS vs. consensus (~($0.23)) and revenue below estimates (~$202M vs. ~$251M). The loss was driven largely by non‑cash bitcoin fair‑value adjustments but creates headline risk and weak near‑term EPS guidance. Negative Sentiment: Earnings-call details and transcript highlight significant net loss tied to Bitcoin volatility; execution on the AI/data-center strategy and obtaining confirmed tenants will be critical to justify the strategic re‑rating. Earnings Call Transcript

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Marathon Digital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 100.82%.The business had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 359,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,203.90. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $210,688.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,381,861 shares in the company, valued at $25,905,055.26. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,255. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

