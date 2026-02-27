CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.47, but opened at $40.06. CLEAR Secure shares last traded at $41.5870, with a volume of 1,291,295 shares.

Key Stories Impacting CLEAR Secure

Here are the key news stories impacting CLEAR Secure this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,190. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $636,812.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,853. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,812. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CLEAR Secure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 88.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 116,385 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 196,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

