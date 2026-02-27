Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $340.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.66 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Q4 included $66 million of impairments and credit losses tied to loan repurchases and exiting affordable assets — including a $29 million charge related to the Freddie Mac investigation — which produced a diluted loss per share of $0.41 (versus $1.04 EPS excluding these charges).

The Freddie Mac review found borrower fraud but no employee collusion; the origination team at fault is no longer employed, W&D has indemnified or repurchased $222 million of loans since 2024, and repurchases represent ~19 basis points of the $115B GSE portfolio with cumulative losses of ~4 bps.

Balance-sheet and capital actions: year-end cash was $299 million, management expects to recover $25M–$35M from asset sales and eliminate ~$4M–$5M of quarterly operating costs, and the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68.

Management launched the "Journey to '30" growth plan emphasizing capital markets, WDSuite/technology and AI, and a bigger portfolio recapture target (aiming to boost recapture and add ~ $10B of originations), while guiding 2026 EPS of $3.50–$4.00 and adjusted core EPS of $4.50–$5.00.

Shares of WD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,284. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.53%.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68 (1.5% increase), implying a ~5.7% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share base.

Management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $3.50–$4.00 and said it will accelerate asset sales to shore up earnings and pursue market‑share growth; this signals a path to restore profitability (may be seen as constructive if execution follows).

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target from $80 to $65 but kept an "outperform" rating — still signals upside vs. current levels, though the lower target reduces near‑term analyst support.

Conference call and transcript / slide deck are available for investors to assess management's explanation of the quarter and details on asset sales and capital allocation.

Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported $0.28 vs. consensus ~$1.46 (a ~$1.18 shortfall); revenue of $340.0M slightly missed estimates — the large EPS miss is the primary catalyst for the decline and raises near‑term execution concerns.

Market commentary notes shares are falling on the results; the stock is trading well below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages and nearer its one‑year low, which can amplify downside while investors reassess valuation and the timing of asset sales.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

