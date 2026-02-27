Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Expands By 101.1%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,428 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the January 29th total of 38,497 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Thryve Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IJT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4214 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

