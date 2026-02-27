Insider Selling: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) Director Isabelle Boccon-Gibod sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $257,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $592,710. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Constellium Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 415,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,366. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 578.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Constellium by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

