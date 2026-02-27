Head to Head Review: Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Valeo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Camping World pays out -34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camping World has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camping World is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Camping World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Camping World has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Camping World and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 1 2 9 0 2.67 Valeo 0 6 1 1 2.38

Camping World currently has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 89.97%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than Valeo.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -1.41% -3.09% -0.29% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camping World and Valeo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $6.40 billion 0.13 -$38.64 million ($1.44) -5.78 Valeo $23.26 billion 0.15 $175.30 million N/A N/A

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Camping World.

Summary

Camping World beats Valeo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel planning and directories; and publications, as well as operates the Coast to Coast Resorts and Good Sam Campgrounds. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. Additionally, the company facilitates an RV rental platform that connects travelers with RV owners; and designs, manufactures, and distributes RV and camping furniture, as well as a range of outdoor products and accessories. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, dual mass flywheels, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal energy management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in various weather conditions. Additionally, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as products for heavy commercial vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

