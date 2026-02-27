TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $192.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.15 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 133.24% and a net margin of 84.13%.The business’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

TG reported strong commercial momentum with approximately $616 million in 2025 global revenue (≈ $594M U.S. BRIUMVI net sales), Q4 U.S. sales of $183M (+92% YoY, +20% sequential), and reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $825M–$850M U.S. (total global $875M–$900M ).

in 2025 global revenue (≈ U.S. BRIUMVI net sales), Q4 U.S. sales of (+92% YoY, +20% sequential), and reaffirmed 2026 guidance of U.S. (total global ). Long‑term clinical data bolster confidence — six‑year open‑label ULTIMATE I/II results showed ~90% of patients free from 24‑week confirmed disability progression and no new safety signals — and the ENHANCE Phase 3 consolidation trial (one 600 mg dose) is fully enrolled with top‑line data expected mid‑year and potential 2027 launch.

The subcutaneous BRIUMVI program is ~75% enrolled in Phase 3, with pivotal readouts late this year/early next and a potential 2028 launch; management believes a sub‑Q, at‑home option could meaningfully expand the anti‑CD20 market and nearly double their TAM.

Financially TG is generating operating income, expects positive cash flow in 2026+, and completed a $100M buyback with another $100M authorized, but 2025 net income was boosted by a ~$340M one‑time tax benefit and Q4 gross margin was affected by a one‑time inventory reserve.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $30.09. 1,961,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $46.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,609,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,989,000 after acquiring an additional 515,481 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

