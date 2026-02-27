Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 99.1% in February

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 104,410 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the January 29th total of 52,447 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 82,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 66,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. Orkla Asa has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Orkla Asa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla's portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

