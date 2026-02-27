1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 19.94%.The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million.

Adjusted EBITDA-positive milestone: Management reported the first quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability as a public company (Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $1.3M, 6% margin), citing ~18% lower operating expenses and a >30% reduction in headcount from peak as drivers of margin expansion.

Near-term GMV moderation and Q1 guidance — Q4 GMV was $90.2M (down 5% YoY) after a deliberate pullback in performance marketing; Q1 GMV is guided to $86.5M–$91.5M (down 9%–3%), with order volumes down ~9% as the company prioritizes unit economics over short-term volume.

— Q4 GMV was $90.2M (down 5% YoY) after a deliberate pullback in performance marketing; Q1 GMV is guided to $86.5M–$91.5M (down 9%–3%), with order volumes down ~9% as the company prioritizes unit economics over short-term volume. Growth roadmap centered on AI and platform improvements — 2026 initiatives include AI-powered semantic/image search and personalization, expanded sponsored listings and ad opportunities, price-parity enforcement using LLMs, shipping simplification to all-in pricing, and AI tooling for uploads and service to drive discovery, conversion, and higher take rates.

— 2026 initiatives include AI-powered semantic/image search and personalization, expanded sponsored listings and ad opportunities, price-parity enforcement using LLMs, shipping simplification to all-in pricing, and AI tooling for uploads and service to drive discovery, conversion, and higher take rates. Strong balance sheet and capital returns — cash and short-term investments of ~$95M, ongoing share repurchases ($1.6M repurchased in the quarter, $10.4M remaining) and a public target of positive free cash flow for 2026 underpin management’s plan to sustain profitable growth (company-forward guidance subject to macro risks).

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. 1stdibs.com has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05.

In other 1stdibs.com news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 27,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $161,313.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,634.60. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 11,296 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $67,324.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 213,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,885.28. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,569 shares of company stock valued at $664,951. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in 1stdibs.com by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 224,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.com by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 161,150 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.com in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 1stdibs.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of 1stdibs.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.com has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

