AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $426.50 and last traded at $434.77. 4,850,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,817,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.77.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.96.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.