Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a 3.8% increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.14. 23,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.34.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

