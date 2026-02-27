Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,674 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the January 29th total of 821 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. 994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754. The company has a market cap of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38.

The Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Acquirers Deep Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 smallest US stocks, by market-cap, that are potentially undervalued based on their fundamentals. DEEP was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by Roundhill.

