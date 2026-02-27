BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.9570. 30,006,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 66,961,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBAI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigBear.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.45.

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

