Albemarle Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Albemarle has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 216.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.68. The stock had a trading volume of 552,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,183. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

