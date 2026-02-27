CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.11 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 12.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. CubeSmart updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.520-2.600 EPS.
CubeSmart Trading Up 3.3%
Shares of CUBE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. 975,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,861. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.90%.
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised full‑year 2026 EPS guidance to $2.520–$2.600, well above consensus, signaling stronger expected normalized earnings power and driving investor upside. CubeSmart Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company set Q1‑2026 EPS guidance at $0.610–$0.630, ahead of the consensus estimate, suggesting near‑term operational momentum. CubeSmart Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter came in at $282.69M versus consensus ~$280.1M, a modest beat that supports the stronger guidance narrative. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a dividend, which supports income investors and the REIT thesis. CubeSmart Declares Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released the full Q4 and annual 2025 report and accompanying press materials with financial details and metrics for investors to review. CubeSmart Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets published earnings snapshots and metric breakdowns — useful for digging into same‑store trends, occupancy and NOI drivers but not new company guidance. CubeSmart: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: FFO/FFO‑per‑share came in at $0.64 vs. the Zacks/Street estimate of $0.66 and below last year’s $0.68, a small operational miss that could concern income-focused REIT investors. CubeSmart Misses Q4 FFO Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Industry note: some analysts pushed a full self‑storage recovery out toward 2027, suggesting sectorwide headwinds that could cap upside for REIT peers including CubeSmart. Self‑storage recovery pushed to 2027
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.
In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.
