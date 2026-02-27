CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.11 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 12.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. CubeSmart updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.520-2.600 EPS.

CubeSmart Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of CUBE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. 975,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,861. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

