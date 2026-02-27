Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Announces Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.44 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cars.com’s conference call:

Get Cars.com alerts:

New CEO Toby Hartmann is refocusing Cars.com on an integrated marketplace flywheel —prioritizing product integration, process and cost optimization, and organizational changes to lift growth above low single digits in the short-to-medium term.

New CEO Toby Hartmann is refocusing Cars.com on an integrated —prioritizing product integration, process and cost optimization, and organizational changes to lift growth above low single digits in the short-to-medium term. Full-year 2025 revenue was $723 million (up 1%) with Q4 revenue of $183.9 million (+2%), Adjusted EBITDA margin around 29.2%, and free cash flow of $125.7 million ; the company repurchased $86 million of shares (≈9% of float) in 2025.

Full-year 2025 revenue was (up 1%) with Q4 revenue of (+2%), Adjusted EBITDA margin around 29.2%, and free cash flow of ; the company repurchased $86 million of shares (≈9% of float) in 2025. Dealer-facing products showed traction: dealer count rose to 19,544 (+338 YoY) with Marketplace adding 100+ dealers sequentially for the third straight quarter, Premium+ subscribers more than doubled, and AccuTrade adoption (≈1,180 customers) plus the new AccuTrade IMS and AI features (Carson, VIN videos) drove higher engagement.

Dealer-facing products showed traction: dealer count rose to 19,544 (+338 YoY) with Marketplace adding 100+ dealers sequentially for the third straight quarter, Premium+ subscribers more than doubled, and AccuTrade adoption (≈1,180 customers) plus the new and AI features (Carson, VIN videos) drove higher engagement. OEM and national advertising remained soft (roughly a $1.5M YoY decline in Q4), and Cars.com guided 2026 revenue to be flat to +2% with Q1 revenue flat to +1% and Q1 Adjusted EBITDA margin pressured to 26–27% partly due to DealerClub-related losses.

OEM and national advertising remained soft (roughly a $1.5M YoY decline in Q4), and Cars.com guided 2026 revenue to be flat to +2% with Q1 revenue flat to +1% and Q1 Adjusted EBITDA margin pressured to 26–27% partly due to DealerClub-related losses. Management expects to free up cost savings to reinvest in marketplace initiatives while maintaining capital returns—targeting at least $60 million of share buybacks in 2026 and beginning to pay down revolver debt from a net leverage of ~1.9x and liquidity of $351M.

Cars.com Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,260. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $153,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 243,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,984.90. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $329,116.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,369.09. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 436.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cars.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25 price target, signaling a large upside thesis from that shop. Benzinga TickerReport

Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25 price target, signaling a large upside thesis from that shop. Positive Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $17 to $13 but maintained a “buy” rating, indicating some confidence in Cars.com’s multi‑quarter recovery potential despite a lower near‑term valuation. Benzinga TickerReport

BTIG cut its price target from $17 to $13 but maintained a “buy” rating, indicating some confidence in Cars.com’s multi‑quarter recovery potential despite a lower near‑term valuation. Positive Sentiment: Cars.com reported record full‑year revenue, expanded its dealer customer base, generated strong operating cash flow ($152M annual) and repurchased ~7.1M shares ($86M), which support longer‑term shareholder value. PR Newswire

Cars.com reported record full‑year revenue, expanded its dealer customer base, generated strong operating cash flow ($152M annual) and repurchased ~7.1M shares ($86M), which support longer‑term shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Company highlighted marketplace integration and plans to advance AI‑powered solutions and expects dealer revenue growth in 2026 — a positive strategic roadmap but with benefits that may unfold over multiple quarters. MSN Article

Company highlighted marketplace integration and plans to advance AI‑powered solutions and expects dealer revenue growth in 2026 — a positive strategic roadmap but with benefits that may unfold over multiple quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst writeups provide additional detail on margin trends, product initiatives and cadence of dealer revenue — useful for investors doing deeper due diligence. SA Transcript Zacks

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst writeups provide additional detail on margin trends, product initiatives and cadence of dealer revenue — useful for investors doing deeper due diligence. Negative Sentiment: Cars.com missed Q4 EPS (reported $0.44 vs. $0.56 consensus) and EPS fell year‑over‑year, which is the primary catalyst for the intraday weakness. Zacks Miss

Cars.com missed Q4 EPS (reported $0.44 vs. $0.56 consensus) and EPS fell year‑over‑year, which is the primary catalyst for the intraday weakness. Negative Sentiment: The company issued Q1 and FY2026 revenue guidance below consensus (Q1: ~$179.0M–$180.8M vs. ~$183.4M consensus; FY: $723.2M–$737.7M vs. $735.1M consensus), which disappointed investors and pressured the stock. Press Release / Slides

The company issued Q1 and FY2026 revenue guidance below consensus (Q1: ~$179.0M–$180.8M vs. ~$183.4M consensus; FY: $723.2M–$737.7M vs. $735.1M consensus), which disappointed investors and pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a “neutral” rating but cut its price target from $16 to $10, signaling more cautious near‑term expectations from a major sell‑side firm. Benzinga Finviz

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cars.com from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARS

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.