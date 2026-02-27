Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of MMKT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $100.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation. MMKT was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by Texas Capital.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.