Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of MMKT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $100.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation. MMKT was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by Texas Capital.

