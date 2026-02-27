Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Director Sells $1,406,250.00 in Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 619,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,856,100. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 0.41. Gold.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,408,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $17,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $15,019,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

