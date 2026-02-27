Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2727 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Stock Down 0.4%

JEMB stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $54.35. 49,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 166,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF

The Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (JEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking both income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of emerging markets debt. The fund’s fixed-income securities are not constrained by maturity or credit rating. JEMB was launched on Aug 13, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

