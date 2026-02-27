Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) CFO Sells $351,450.70 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $351,450.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $561,224.74. The trade was a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE KNX traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,782. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $62.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 175.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

