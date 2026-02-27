Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Director Franklin Myers Sells 8,636 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FIX traded down $26.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,411.50. 188,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,973. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $1,500.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,147.80 and its 200-day moving average is $951.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

