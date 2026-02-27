Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 16.3% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:CGSD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.06. 149,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,328. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

