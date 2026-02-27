Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 16.3% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NYSEARCA:CGSD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.06. 149,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,328. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.