Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 519 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald Reeves III sold 519 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $50,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,405.84. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Itron Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 311,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.Itron’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 43.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

