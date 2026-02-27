BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 61.3% in February

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,390 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the January 29th total of 96,520 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 72.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 153,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE: LEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable‐rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

