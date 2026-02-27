Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.38. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $3.2650, with a volume of 12,619 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSRYY. UBS Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.20.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 0.3%

About Treasury Wine Estates

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne‐based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

