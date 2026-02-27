VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,026 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the January 29th total of 46,672 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,619 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,619 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

VanEck Robotics ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBOT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,760. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. VanEck Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

VanEck Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 38.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

