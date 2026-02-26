Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Insider Todd Alfred Carter Sells 4,174 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $15,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 145,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,899.68. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Alfred Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Todd Alfred Carter sold 3,525 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $13,571.25.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYGR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 151,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYGR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,002,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,544 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 317,927 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.