Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) SVP Joseph Young Sells 3,117 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Young sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $130,851.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,029.56. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VERA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 358,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,433. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.16. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 target price on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

Trending Headlines about Vera Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Vera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Late-stage clinical and regulatory wins: Vera reported positive Phase 3 ORIGIN 3 data for atacicept in IgA nephropathy, the results were presented at ASN Kidney Week and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The FDA granted priority review to the atacicept BLA and set a PDUFA date of July 7, 2026; the company expects a potential U.S. commercial launch in mid‑2026. Management also says recent 2025 equity and debt financings leave the company well-funded into and beyond launch — a major de‑risking for revenue expectations. Read More.

Quarterly results: VERA posted an adjusted EPS loss of ($1.28) that beat consensus (‑$1.34) by $0.06, which reduces near‑term execution uncertainty but still reflects a wider year‑over‑year loss (prior period: ‑$0.72). The beat is modest and does not change the company’s path to commercialization-driven valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: Several senior executives sold shares on Feb 23 (CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,925 shares at ~$41.98, reducing his stake by ~6.2%; CFO, COO and other officers also sold). Concentrated insider sales can signal personal liquidity taking and may create short‑term selling pressure or investor caution despite the positive program news. Read More.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

Featured Articles

