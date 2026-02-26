Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.46 and last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 198316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICOW. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 290,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 51,257 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.