China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,183 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 29th total of 7,347,822 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,094,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.87. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $1,046.98.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Sell".

China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of peptide-based therapeutics. The company’s pipeline centers on novel treatments targeting oncology, endocrine and metabolic disorders. By leveraging proprietary peptide synthesis and formulation technologies, China SXT aims to advance next-generation biologics that address unmet medical needs in both domestic and international markets.

The company’s core product candidates include long-acting peptide hormones and peptide-drug conjugates designed to improve patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy.

See Also

