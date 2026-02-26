SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 266168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

