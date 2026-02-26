SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 266168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.
SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64.
SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF
About SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF
