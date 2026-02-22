Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $793.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $793.8095.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,004,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after buying an additional 835,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $779.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

