Contrasting Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -3.22% -2.33% -1.57% Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Star Equity and Swire Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 2 1 1 0 1.75 Swire Pacific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Star Equity currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Star Equity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Star Equity is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

3.8% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Swire Pacific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $148.97 million 0.23 -$4.77 million ($1.58) -6.36 Swire Pacific $10.50 billion 3.58 $553.95 million N/A N/A

Swire Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity.

Volatility & Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swire Pacific beats Star Equity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages hotels in Hong Kong and hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 222 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute beverages to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division markets, retails, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management, business consultancy, and financial services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited operates as a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited

