HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $176.99 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.71 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average is $227.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

