Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,711 Shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3,207.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 122.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tompkins Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 27.82%.The business had revenue of $257.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

About Tompkins Financial

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.