Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carnival by 8.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 612,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 8.0% during the third quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Carnival stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

