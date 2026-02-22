Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Quantum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Quantum Price Performance

QMCO stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.66. Quantum has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $24.40.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. Quantum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.430–0.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quantum by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quantum by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 77,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quantum by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is a technology company that develops and delivers data management and storage solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes hardware, software and cloud-based offerings designed to address backup, archive, primary storage and long-term retention needs. Quantum’s solutions are geared toward data-intensive environments such as media and entertainment, surveillance, government, education and healthcare, where large volumes of digital content must be reliably stored, managed and accessed.

Quantum’s flagship products include the StorNext® data management platform, which provides high-performance shared file storage and workflow acceleration, and the DXi® series of deduplication appliances, which optimize backup and recovery by reducing storage footprints and data transfer times.

