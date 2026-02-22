York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $472.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. York Water has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $36.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in York Water by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 589.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 700.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company’s principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company’s service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

